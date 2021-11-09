COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services will start school-based COVID-19 vaccination clinics during the week of Nov. 15.
Vaccination sites will be held at elementary, middle and high schools across the Columbia Public School district for students ages 5 and older. Second dose clinics will begin after students return from winter break.
Our shipment of Pfizer vaccine for the 5 to 11 age group has arrived!We will begin school-based COVID-19 vaccination clinics next week at participating public and private schools in Boone County. Please reach out to your child's school nurse to ask about participation. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/yH3GU5g0fR— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) November 9, 2021
Students will need a permission form signed by a parent/guardian in order to receive the vaccine. It can be downloaded here.
The vaccine is free.
First dose locations, dates and times:
- Mill Creek Elementary School, November 15, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.
- Cedar Ridge Elementary School, November 15, 1 to 3 p.m.
- Roseta, November 16, 8:30 a.m.
- CORE, November 16, 1:45 p.m.
- Parkade Elementary School, November 16, 1 to 3 p.m.
- Paxton Keely Elementary School, November 17, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.
- Russell Boulevard Elementary School, November 17, 1 to 3 p.m.
- Ridgeway Elementary School, November 18, 8 to 10 a.m.
- Grant Elementary School, November 18, 1 to 3 p.m.
- Rock Bridge Elementary School, November 19, 8 to 10 a.m.
- Shepard Boulevard Elementary School, November 19, 1 to 3 p.m.
- Beulah Ralph Elementary School, November 22, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.
- Benton STEM Elementary School, November 22, noon to 2 p.m.
- Midway Heights Elementary School, November 23, 8 to 10 a.m.
- New Haven Elementary School, November 23, noon to 2 p.m.
- Eliot Battle Elementary School, November 29, 8 to 10 a.m.
- West Boulevard Elementary School, November 29, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
- Smithton Middle School, November 30, 8 to 10 a.m.
- Fairview Elementary School, November 30, 1 to 3 p.m.
- John Warner Middle School, December 1, 8 to 10 a.m.
- Locust Street Elementary School, December 1, noon to 2 p.m.
- Jefferson Middle School, December 2, 8 to 10 a.m.
- Two Mile Prairie Elementary School, December 2, noon to 2 p.m.
- Gentry Middle School, December 3, 8 to 10 a.m.
- Alpha Hart Lewis Elementary School, December 3, 1 to 3 p.m.
- Oakland Middle School, December 6, 8 to 10 a.m.
- Blue Ridge Elementary School, December 6, 1 to 3 p.m.
- West Middle School, December 7, 8 to 10 a.m.
- Douglass High School, December 7, 10:30 a.m.
- Derby Ridge Elementary School, December 7, 1 to 3 p.m.
- Lange Middle School, December 8, 8 to 10 a.m.
- Rock Bridge High School, December 9, 9 to 11 a.m.
- Battle High School, December 10, 9 to 11 a.m.
- Hickman High School, December 11, 9 to 11 a.m.
Second dose locations, dates and times:
- Roseta, January 4, 8:30 a.m.
- CORE, January 4, 1:45 p.m.
- Paxton Keely Elementary School, January 5, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.
- Russell Boulevard Elementary School, January 5, 1 to 3 p.m.
- Ridgeway Elementary School, January 6, 8 to 10 a.m.
- Grant Elementary School, January 6, 1 to 3 p.m.
- Rock Bridge Elementary School, January 7, 8 to 10 a.m.
- Shepard Boulevard Elementary School, January 7, 1 to 3 p.m.
- Mill Creek Elementary School, January 10, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.
- Cedar Ridge Elementary School, January 10, 1 to 3 p.m.
- Midway Heights Elementary School, January 11, 8 to 10 a.m.
- Parkade Elementary School, January 11, 1 to 3 p.m.
- Beulah Ralph Elementary School, January 12, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.
- New Haven Elementary School, January 12, noon to 2 p.m.
- Eliot Battle Elementary School, January 13, 8 to 10 a.m.
- Benton STEM Elementary School, January 13, noon to 2 p.m.
- Smithton Middle School, January 14, 8 to 10 a.m.
- Fairview Elementary School, January 14, 1 to 3 p.m.
- Hickman High School, January 18, 9 to 11 a.m.
- West Boulevard Elementary School, January 18, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
- John Warner Middle School, January 19, 8 to 10 a.m.
- Locust Street Elementary School, January 19, noon to 2 p.m.
- Jefferson Middle School, January 20, 8 to 10 a.m.
- Two Mile Prairie Elementary School, January 20, noon to 2 p.m.
- Gentry Middle School, January 21, 8 to 10 a.m.
- Alpha Hart Lewis Elementary School, January 21, 1 to 3 p.m.
- Oakland Middle School, January 24, 8 to 10 a.m.
- Blue Ridge Elementary School, January 24, 1 to 3 p.m.
- West Middle School, January 25, 8 to 10 a.m.
- Douglass High School, January 25, 10:30 a.m.
- Lange Middle School, January 26, 8 to 10 a.m.
- Derby Ridge Elementary School, January 26, 1 to 3 p.m.
- Rock Bridge High School, January 27, 9 to 11 a.m.
- Battle High School, January 28, 9 to 11 a.m.