COLUMBIA - The CPS board has elected to push back the start of in-person learning to January 19 in a vote that took place during Monday night’s meeting.
The students were originally scheduled to return on Jan. 11, the day of the first CPS board meeting of 2021.
Middle and high school students are still scheduled to return to in-person learning on January 19.
The decision was reached after the board considered the possibility of surveying the COVID-19 status of Boone County during their Jan. 11 meeting, and deciding at that point whether or not it is safe for students to return to the classroom.
While the board has set a date for all students to return to the classroom following the winter break, there is still a possibility that the spring semester could begin online.