COLUMBIA - A multi-vehicle accident has blocked the northbound lanes of Highway 63 to the south of the Stadium Boulevard exit.
Multiple emergency vehicles are responding to the scene. Traffic is at a standstill.
Snowy conditions have made for slick roadways. Boone County has reported several accidents on Monday.
Boone County Joint Communications says to use caution and avoid the area.
KOMU 8 has sent a reporter to the scene and will update the story when more information becomes available.
For real time traffic updates, visit komu.com/traffic. For closings and cancelations in mid-Missouri, click here.