COOPER COUNTY - Highway patrol troopers are investigating a crash involving an overturned vehicle on eastbound Interstate 70.
The crash happened near mile marker 111 in Cooper County, just west of the Rocheport bridge, the patrol tweeted.
There has been no word on injuries or how the crash happened.
Troopers are investigating a crash involving an overturned vehicle blocking the roadway on eastbound I-70 at the 111 mile marker in Cooper County.Please avoid the area and find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/enZZfsjOvF— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) August 31, 2022
The Missouri Department of Transportation's traveler map says the lanes are closed past exit 106.
There are also delays due to bridge work.
