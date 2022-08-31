COOPER COUNTY - Highway patrol troopers are investigating a crash involving an overturned vehicle on eastbound Interstate 70.

The crash happened near mile marker 111 in Cooper County, just west of the Rocheport bridge, the patrol tweeted.

There has been no word on injuries or how the crash happened.

The Missouri Department of Transportation's traveler map says the lanes are closed past exit 106.

There are also delays due to bridge work.  

