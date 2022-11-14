BOONE COUNTY − Two people were killed after a crash on Highway 63 near Route NN in northern Boone County Monday afternoon, according to Boone County Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Gale Blomenkamp.
The crash involving a semi and a car was first reported around 1:30 p.m. Blomenkamp said one person from each vehicle was killed.
The northbound lanes of Highway 63 remain closed for clean up, which may take a few hours, according to the highway patrol.
Troopers said to avoid the area and find an alternate route.
The cleanup process may take a few hours. An update will be given when the roadway is back open. pic.twitter.com/MvEGlT97JO— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) November 14, 2022
The Boone County Fire Protection District, MSHP and Missouri Department of Conservation were all at the scene Monday afternoon.
Additional details about the crash were not immediately available. KOMU 8 will update this story as more information is released.