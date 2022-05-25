BOONE COUNTY - A crash on westbound Interstate 70 has closed the left lane near Stadium Boulevard.

The Missouri Department of Transportation says the crash happened at mile marker 123 around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday.

It is currently unknown how many vehicles are involved. The MoDOT traveler map shows one tractor-trailer in the median. 

Delays are expected for the next hour, according to the traveler map.

Get live traffic updates at KOMU.com/traffic.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

Tags

Recommended for you