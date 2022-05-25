BOONE COUNTY - A crash on westbound Interstate 70 has closed the left lane near Stadium Boulevard.
The Missouri Department of Transportation says the crash happened at mile marker 123 around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday.
It is currently unknown how many vehicles are involved. The MoDOT traveler map shows one tractor-trailer in the median.
Boone County, MO 🚨CRASHI-70 WB AT MM 123LEFT LANE CLOSEDEXPECT DELAYS pic.twitter.com/evbWagBilr— MoDOT Central District (@MoDOT_Central) May 25, 2022
Delays are expected for the next hour, according to the traveler map.
This story will be updated as more information is released.