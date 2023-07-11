  • Dominick Lee, FAA Certified Drone Pilot

A crash on southbound Highway 63 has traffic backed up through Columbia.

COLUMBIA − A crash closed the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 63 near Vandiver Drive for less than an hour Tuesday afternoon. 

A Boone County Joint Communications alert sent at 5:10 p.m. Tuesday said to avoid the area if possible. 

Most southbound traffic was diverted to an exit. The northbound lanes were both open and moving slow. 

At least one motorcycle was involved in the crash. It's unclear if any injuries have been reported.

The Columbia Police Department was on scene of the crash. 

Check back for updates to this developing story. 

