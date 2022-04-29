AUDRAIN COUNTY - A crash on north Highway 19 Friday sent two people to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
According to a crash report, the crash happened Friday afternoon after Jeremy Blosser, 43, was traveling northbound on Highway 19. Judy Wyble, 74, was traveling westbound on Highway 54, drove into Blosser's path and struck his vehicle, the report said.
Wyble, and a passenger in Blosser's vehicle, Wanda Hostetler, 75, sustained serious injuries and were transported to the University Hospital by ambulance.
Wyble and Blosser were wearing seatbelts, while Hostetler was not, the report said.
Wyble's Chevrolet Traverse and Blosser's Dodge Grand Caravan were both totaled.