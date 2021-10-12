AUDRAIN COUNTY - A two car crash on Monday night left both drivers with serious injuries.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Vandalia resident Floyd Bishop, 64, was driving eastbound on US Highway 54 around 6:30 p.m. and crossed the center line.

Bishop's vehicle hit a westbound vehicle head-on, driven by Ana Isaac, 20, of Columbia, the crash report said.

Both drivers were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Bishop and Isaac were transported to the University of Missouri Hospital by Audrain County EMS for their serious injuries, according to the report.

