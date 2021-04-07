Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 74 IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MISSOURI AUDRAIN BOONE CALLAWAY COLE MONITEAU OSAGE IN EAST CENTRAL MISSOURI CRAWFORD FRANKLIN GASCONADE LINCOLN MONTGOMERY WARREN WASHINGTON IN NORTHEAST MISSOURI KNOX LEWIS MARION MONROE PIKE RALLS SHELBY IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI IRON REYNOLDS THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BOWLING GREEN, COLUMBIA, FULTON, HANNIBAL, JEFFERSON CITY, MEXICO, SULLIVAN, UNION, AND WASHINGTON.