BENTON COUNTY - A Warsaw man is dead after a fatal crash in Benton County Tuesday night.
The crash happened on Highway MM, just east of Paradise Drive. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, George Cecil exited the left side of the roadway and struck a ditch. The car overturned and Cecil was ejected from the car.
The 45-year-old man was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was driving a 2011 Ford Fusion. Cecil was pronounced dead at the scene, and next of kin has been notified.
MSHP Troop A and the Benton County Sheriff's Department assisted in the crash.