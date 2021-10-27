Crash in Boone County leaves one woman with serious injuries

COLUMBIA - A crash Tuesday night left two cars totaled and one woman with serious injuries. The crash occurred on Highway 163 near the intersection of Route K.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report, the crash happened when Columbia resident Duncan McCracking, 24, was driving south on Highway 163.
The report states the other driver, Ashley Gooter, 19, from Kansas City, was turning left onto 163 when McCracking ran a red light and hit her car.
Both cars came to a stop within the lanes of Route K and eventually were towed.
McCracking was arrested and charged with a DWI for driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in serious injury and failure to obey a traffic control device.
He was taken to University Hospital where he was held and then released.
Gooter was taken to the University of Missouri Hospital by an ambulance.
McCracking was not hurt.