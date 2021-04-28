KINGDOM CITY - One man is dead after a crash east of Kingdom City on Wednesday morning. 

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the fatal crash took place on US Highway 54 at County Road 240, around 7:50 a.m. 

The report says the truck traveled off the left side of the road, returned to the road but then overturned and ejected the driver who was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver, later identified as 30-year-old Cody Evans of Fulton, was pronounced dead at University Hospital. 

Receive the top KOMU 8 News headlines of the day in your inbox.
START YOUR DAY INFORMED

Brought to you by First Midwest Bank