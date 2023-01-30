MORGAN COUNTY - A 20-year-old driver died in a car crash Sunday night on U.S. Highway 50.
Bridget Burgoon, 20, of St. Louis, was traveling westbound on Highway 50 when slick road conditions caused her to lose control of her vehicle, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The vehicle spun out and collided with another vehicle traveling eastbound on Highway 50.
Chad Guendelsberger, 43, of Weston, was driving the other car that Burgoon hit. Emergency crews took him to a hospital in Sedalia, a crash report said.
Highway 50 was closed for about two hours while troopers cleared the scene.