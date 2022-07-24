AUDRAIN COUNTY - Two women were seriously injured Saturday afternoon following a crash involving three vehicles on Highway 19.
According to a crash report by the Highway Patrol, at 2:40 p.m. Ciera Graves, 29, of Springfield, was driving south on Highway 19 at Young Street in Laddonia.
The crash happened when Graves crossed the centerline and hit an oncoming truck driven by 40-year-old Michael Scott Pino and another vehicle driven by 26-year-old Victoria Carleton.
Graves and Carleton suffered serious injuries and were taken to University Hospital in Columbia. Pino sustained minor injuries.
Both Carleton and Pino wore seatbelts. Graves did not wear a seatbelt, according to the report.