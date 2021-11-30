COLUMBIA − A crash on Providence Road north of Worley blocked lanes in both directions Tuesday night.

An alert from Boone County Joint Communications was sent around 5:25 p.m. for a crash involving a motorcycle and a motor vehicle. 

Lanes remained closed for nearly two hours and reopened around 7:10 p.m.

At least one serious injury was sustained due to the crash, according to a Columbia Police officer.

According to a KOMU 8 reporter who was at the scene, a motorcycle was lying in the middle of the road and multiple police vehicles were at the scene.

This story is developing and will be updated.

