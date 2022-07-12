COLE COUNTY - A crash in Cole County involving a Jeep Grand Cherokee and a farm tractor left three people with varying injuries Tuesday afternoon.
The crash occurred on U.S. Highway 50 eastbound approximately 2300 feet east of Militia, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
It happened after the farm tractor pulling a rake was struck in the rear by a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee, the report said.
MSHP reports that 44-year-old Kellie Bertels, of Westphalia, had moderate injuries and was transported by ambulance to Capital Region Hospital in Jefferson City. Her 14-year-old son was transported to the same hospital as well.
The tractor driver, Keith Forck, 52, of Jefferson City, suffered from moderate injuries and was transported to the Capital Region Hospital as well.
Bertel's car was totaled. She and her son were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, the report said.