BOONE COUNTY - Two people received minor injuries in a crash on Interstate 70 Saturday afternoon due to slowdowns from the Rocheport Bridge construction, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
A tractor trailer was stopped around the 118 mile marker on westbound I-70 around 3:15 p.m. due to construction when a Kia Optima rear-ended it, according to the report.
Two occupants of the Kia, Jamie Wineland, 24, and Trevor Tush, 26, were transported to Boone Hospital Center with minor injuries, and the Kia was totaled, according to the report. The tractor trailer had minor damage.
Both east and westbound traffic on I-70 over the Missouri River bridge around exit 115 near Rocheport have been reduced to one lane this weekend, and the Missouri Department of Transportation says drivers should expect delays. The lane reduction began Friday evening and will last until 5 a.m. Monday.
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F, westbound traffic had backed as far as the 121 mile marker, and eastbound traffic had backed up to the 111 mile marker early Saturday afternoon.
Traffic is backing up on both sides of I-70, near the Missouri River Bridge construction project. Eastbound traffic is backed up to the 111 mile marker and westbound traffic is backed up to the 121 mile marker.Please slow down and be observant as you approach the area. pic.twitter.com/7vx7y6qZVE— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) June 17, 2023
The Route BB bridge over I-70 at exit 115 is being demolished this weekend coinciding with the Missouri River Bridge opening. Drivers heading both directions will be diverted onto the on- and off-ramps at exit 115, which is the first exit on the east side of the river.
Drivers on Route BB will not be able to turn east onto I-70, as there will no longer be a bridge there. A signed detour will be in place over Spur 240, U.S. Route 40 and Route J (exit 117), which is the nearest exit east of exit 115.