COLUMBIA − A crash on eastbound Interstate 70 created a traffic backup through Columbia Tuesday afternoon.
Boone County Joint Communications sent an alert for the crash at 4:57 p.m. The lanes were blocked near the off-ramp to the Highway 63 connector, near exit 148A, for nearly an hour.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Eastbound Interstate 70 near the off-ramp to the Highway 63 connector is blocked due to a crash. MoDOT estimates the closure to last an hour. pic.twitter.com/lhf0k3Mn2X— KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) March 14, 2023
The Missouri Department of Transportation reported multiple vehicles were involved.
It is not clear if any injuries were reported or how the crash happened.
