COLUMBIA − A crash on eastbound Interstate 70 created a traffic backup through Columbia Tuesday afternoon.

Boone County Joint Communications sent an alert for the crash at 4:57 p.m. The lanes were blocked near the off-ramp to the Highway 63 connector, near exit 148A, for nearly an hour.

The Missouri Department of Transportation reported multiple vehicles were involved.

It is not clear if any injuries were reported or how the crash happened.

