COLUMBIA −  A crash on Grindstone Parkway has created a large traffic backup for those traveling toward U.S. Highway 63. 

The Boone County Sheriff's Office, Columbia Police Department and Columbia Fire Department are on scene of the crash at the intersection of Grindstone Parkway and Grindstone Plaza Drive, in front of Break Time gas station and near Goodwill.

The crash was first reported around 1:18 p.m. Friday by Boone County Joint Communications. 

One SUV has extensive damage to the front end, while another SUV ran off the road and into a grassy area, according to a KOMU 8 reporter on scene.

Four ambulances are also at the scene, but it's not clear if any injuries have been reported.

The crash has created a backup on Grindstone, as only the passing lane is open. Deputies are directing traffic at the intersection. 

Drivers should use caution and find a different route if possible.

Check back to this story for updates.

