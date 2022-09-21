MACON COUNTY - A Macon man was seriously injured after a crash on U.S. Highway 36 Tuesday night.
Macon County Sheriff's deputies responded to assist the Missouri State Highway Patrol for the crash involving a 2007 Chevrolet Impala and a semi-tractor trailer. The Impala, driven by Kyle Hall, struck the rear of the trailer, according to a MSHP crash report.
Hall sustained serious injuries and was flown to University Hospital. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.
A 2-year-old boy in Hall's car had minor injuries and was taken by EMS to Samaritan Hospital. The driver of the semi-truck sustained no injuries.
The semi-tractor trailer was able to be driven from the scene, while the Impala was totaled and towed away.
The juvenile in Hall's car was property buckled in an appropriate child safety seat, according to the sheriff's office.