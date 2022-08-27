LAKE OF THE OZARKS – One person is dead after a boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks on Saturday. Several others were ejected from the boat in the crash, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Troop F said the crash occurred around the 13 mile mark of the main channel via their Twitter account. All occupants have been accounted for, but an official report has not been released yet.
The area is seeing increased traffic due to the 34th annual Lake of the Ozarks Shootout. In conjunction with storms in the area, this has made the water choppy and hard to navigate through. Troop F is asking boaters to use caution this weekend.