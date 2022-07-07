CALLAWAY COUNTY - A two-vehicle crash left a Fulton woman with serious injuries and injured three others Wednesday afternoon.
The crash occurred as Erynn Knight, 18, was turning onto eastbound Route WW from a private driveway when Sierra Merrit, 19, was traveling westbound on Route WW.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report said Knight failed to yield to oncoming traffic and traveled into the path of Merrit. The front of the Knight's Pontiac struck the front right of Merrit's Jeep Liberty.
Knight has serious injuries and was traveling with a 16-year-old who has minor injuries. Merrit has minor injuries and was traveling with a 6-year-old who was left with moderate injuries. Both vehicles were totaled.
Merrit and her passenger were wearing seatbelts, the report said. It is unknown if Knight and her passenger were wearing seatbelts.
Both drivers and minors were transported to University Hospital by ambulance.