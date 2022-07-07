JEFFERSON CITY - Around 5:00pm on Wednesday, the Jefferson City Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash on US 50 at the off-ramp to MO 179.
The crash involved a 2005 Chrysler Pacifica and a 2004 Ford Ranger. The vehicles were going westbound on US 50 and were approaching the ramp to exit the highway, when the Crysler veered into the left lane and struck the Ford, which then ran off the left-side of the road and into the median.
The Chrysler then skidded off the right-side of the roadway and struck trees and an embankment. David Mueller, the driver of the Chrysler, was not wearing a seatbelt and died from the crash. All of the others involved in the crash either had no injuries or were moderately injured and were wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the Ford reported no injury and declined medical attention at the scene.
The off-ramp from westbound US 50 to MO 179 was restricted for three hours while the scene was investigated. The crash is under investigation by the Jefferson City Police Department Traffic Unit.