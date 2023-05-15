LOHMAN - Three patients sustained serious injuries in a weekend all-terrain vehicle crash that sent them and one other to the hospital, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
The crash happened on Terrace Drive in Lohman shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday.
All who had serious injuries — two 17-year-old males and 18-year-old Bailey Martin — were occupants of the Can-Am ATV. The fourth patient who sustained moderate injuries, 19-year-old Isaiah Kauffman, was driving the vehicle when it struck a ditch and overturned, according to the crash report.
Three other juveniles were evaluated on the scene and released to their legal guardians, according to a Cole County Emergency Medical Services news release.
The news release had identified all hospitalized parties as juveniles before the crash report became available.