JEFFERSON CITY - Emergency responders signed the Missouri Open Roads Agreement at an official ceremony at the Missouri State Highway Patrol's general headquarters Monday morning.
The open roads agreement aims to clear traffic incidents safely on the roadway no more than 90 minutes from the arrival of the first responder.
Emergency responders from throughout mid-Missouri attended the signing in a goal to make the agreement a collaboration between all responders.
"Sometimes people lose their lives in traffic crashes," Ed Hassinger, the Missouri Department of Transportation's deputy director and chief engineer, said. "So the faster and more efficiently that all the agencies that are responsible for clearing those crashes can do their jobs, the safer it is for the motoring public."
HAPPENING NOW: Emergency responders are signing the Missouri Open Roads agreement. The agreement will adopt a goal to clear traffic incidents no more than 90 minutes from the arrival of the first responder. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/ziJbNbEN2l— Lucy Caile (@lucycaile) November 8, 2021
There were more than 131,000 traffic crashes in 2020, MoDOT reported in a press release. MoDOT aims to clear up these accidents as fast and as safely as possible.
"The faster and more efficiently that we can clear these incidents off the road, the better it is for everybody from their commute and getting to where they need to go but also from a safety perspective," Hassinger said
According to the agreement, national studies have shown 20% of all collisions on controlled-access highway are "secondary," meaning the crash happened after the initial crash had not yet been cleared.
"We know that every time we have a crash, the longer the road is closed, the more likely we are to have secondary crashes," John Hotz, director of public information for MoDOT, said. "We're trying to get everybody working together."
When addressing secondary crashes, Hassinger said the agreement encourages a collaborative approach. He said the more responders combining their efforts to respond to a scene, the faster the crash is cleared off the roadway.
"Whenever you're driving through a scene where there's a traffic crash we want motorists to pay attention to the full time job of driving not looking at what's going on on the side of the road," Hotz said.
Hotz said most people are paying attention to the crash when they approach an accident. The Missouri Move Over Law requires those who are approaching the crash to change lanes and move over if possible, to protect the safety of responders and drivers.
An emergency responder at the meeting said not only do secondary accidents put the lives of drivers and responders at risk, but it also increase congestion.
"What it does is it creates more traffic for the highway," Torrey Canady said. "So we're trying to prevent those from occurring so we won't have as much time and as much lives lost on the highways."
He said the agreement also helps the safety of responders on the scene stay safe.
Hotz said as MoDOT looks toward the future, they aim to focus on more education about highway safety and using technology like aerial devices to help map the scene.
"We are using technology, we're using better training, we're using coordinated response to reduce the amount of time that we're working those crashes and hopefully to increase the chance of getting that roadway open in a safe manor," Hotz said.
As Monday marks the first day of Crash responders Safety Week, the agreement hopes to spread more information about how drivers can help protect drivers and responders moving forward. Crash Responders Safety Week runs Nov. 8-14.