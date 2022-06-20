BOONE COUNTY − A crash on Route WW at Olivet Road shut down the eastbound lane of the highway for about an hour Monday.
The crash happened just after 4:45 p.m. Boone County Joint Communications urged drivers to stay away from the area.
CORRECTION: Scanner traffic reported injuries from the crash, and MU Health Care EMS and Boone Health EMS responded to the scene. KOMU 8 News has reached out to law enforcement for official word. @KOMUnews https://t.co/fITanymYYa— Steffi Roche (@steffirochetv) June 20, 2022
Boone County Fire Protection District, Boone County Sheriff's Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Boone Health EMS and MU Health Care EMS all responded to the scene.
It was not immediately clear if there are any injuries.
The road was blocked off, however, it both lanes are now open. In this video, you can see one of the cars that was damaged in the accident. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/WEg6UmLQpk— Steffi Roche (@steffirochetv) June 20, 2022
KOMU 8 has reached out to law enforcement for details and will update this story as information is released.