BOONE COUNTY − A crash on Route WW at Olivet Road shut down the eastbound lane of the highway for about an hour Monday.

The crash happened just after 4:45 p.m. Boone County Joint Communications urged drivers to stay away from the area.

Boone County Fire Protection District, Boone County Sheriff's Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Boone Health EMS and MU Health Care EMS all responded to the scene.

It was not immediately clear if there are any injuries.

KOMU 8 has reached out to law enforcement for details and will update this story as information is released.

