JEFFERSON CITY - A building in Jefferson City is being demolished after the roof collapsed Monday morning.
A house on 417 East Capitol Avenue in Jefferson City is being demolished after the roof collapsed this morning. No one has lived in this home since the early 1980’s. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/9jV2klGnaF— Grayson Rainey (@GraysonRainey12) November 15, 2021
The home is located on 417 East Capitol Avenue, near the State Capitol building and has been vacant since the early 1980s.
The city has an ordinance for dangerous buildings and for plans to demolish abandoned homes.
Dave Helmick, a local contractor who surveyed the demolition, said several buildings in the area needed to be demolished because of their age and being vacant for so many years.
"The interior of the property has been dangerous for around three years now. In July, a windstorm came in and blew the roof off the walls. We had a dangerous building hearing in September," Helmick said.
Helmick said the building should be down by night time and materials will be moved out in the next several days. He said there are 47 properties on the "Dangerous Buildings" list, and there were some that went to Habitat for Humanity and other nonprofits.
"The next project is at 528 East Capitol and then on over to 428 East Miller and those have gone through the dangerous building process," Helmick said.
The home on 417 East Capitol had so much deterioration that there was no choice but to demolish the home, according to Helmick.
Last month, Jefferson City council members reviewed a $147,609 contract with Mid Missouri Earth Movers for the demolition of vacant buildings that include 417 East Capitol Avenue. The council voted unanimously for the demolition of four buildings.
Helmick says the total cost of the demolition for the East Capitol Avenue home is around $40,000 to $60,000.