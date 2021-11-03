Crews battle large fire at Osage Beach home

OSAGE BEACH − Fire crews were on the scene of a large fire at an Osage Beach home Wednesday afternoon.
The fire started around 3 p.m. at a Stone Ledge Circle home in a gated community. That's near the 20 mile marker at the Lake of the Ozarks.
Around 4:30 p.m., KOMU 8 received the above video of a fireboat working to extinguish the fire with two water streams.
The Lake Ozark Fire Protection is assisting the Osage Beach Fire Protection District. According to Lake Ozark's Facebook page, a battalion chief and an engine responded, along with the fireboat.
It is currently unclear how the fire began or how much damage the home has sustained. It is also unclear if there were any injuries.
This story is developing and will be updated once more information is released.