COOPER COUNTY − Fire crews from Cooper County, Prairie Home and Boonville responded to a hay bales fire off at a farm of Rocheport Road Wednesday afternoon.
More than seven engines and 10 personnel responded just after 12:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.
Cooper County Fire Protection District Capt. Nathan Brandes said six hay bales caught fire, but crews were able to stop the fire before it impacted the rest.
He said the fire started from spontaneous combustion from one of the hay bales.
"The main thing is to make sure whenever they [farmers] bale their hay, that it's dry and not too wet," Brandes said. "If it's too wet and stacked too close together and not allowed to dry, that's how the spontaneous combustion occurs."
Brandes said the family was not home at the time of the fire, and that a driver passed by and called the fire in.