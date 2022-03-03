COLUMBIA - City of Columbia Public Works crews are repairing traffic signals at the intersection of Providence Road and Vandiver Drive.
The traffic lights required service Thursday morning due to a malfunction. The city started work to fix the damaged traffic signal pole while workers were at the location.
Workers will be replacing the traffic light pole and signal base on the southeast corner of the intersection.
The intersection will be closed to eastbound traffic approaching it from Leslie Lane. Traffic from the remaining three directions will remain open, but please avoid the intersection if at all possible. Work is expected to be completed by 4 p.m. on March 11, weather permitting.— Columbia Public Works (@pub_works) March 3, 2022
Because of this work, the intersection will be closed to eastbound traffic approaching from Leslie Lane. The city asks drivers to avoid the intersection if at all possible.
Work is expected to be completed by 4 p.m. on March 11, weather permitting.