CALLAWAY COUNTY - Strong winds Sunday night and early Monday morning led to minor damage across mid-Missouri.
According to KOMU 8 First Alert Weather, winds will be blustery Monday, sustained at 25 to 30 miles per hour and gusting to 45 to 50 mph. Continued tree damage and isolated power outages may be possible due to the strong winds through 3 p.m.
Old Highway 40, west of State Road M (the north outer road along Interstate 70) is currently closed, according to the Callaway County Sheriff's Office.
Callaway Electric Cooperative and its subcontractors are replacing numerous broken poles in the area.
About 169 customers don't have power in the county, according to the co-op's website.
Ameren Missouri is in Hallsville Monday morning, repairing broken poles along Highway 124.
According to @BCJC911 there was a vehicle accident in the area earlier this morning. @KOMUnews https://t.co/buSgUjoqis— Austin Wright (@Austin_WrightTV) February 27, 2023
According to Boone County Joint Communications (BCJC), a vehicle crashed into a tree with powerlines around 5:10 a.m. along Highway 124. Another tree was uprooted due to the strong winds.
Ameren is shutting down one lane of the road while it repairs the poles.
BCJC also reported downed trees early Monday morning along south Highway 163, on southbound Highway 63, on Highway MM and north Route Z.
