COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department responded to and extinguished a fire at an apartment complex on Towne Drive in Columbia Wednesday morning.
Crews worked an apartment fire at 1548 Towne Dr. There were no injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/P76mdNwc3o— Columbia_Fire (@Columbia_Fire) October 20, 2021
A KOMU 8 reporter on the scene said crews are still investigating the cause of the fire. The extent of the damage to the complex is unclear at the moment.
I’m here at Towne Drive where a large apartment fire was reported. There are no injuries reported so far. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/UJQWdIG3oP— Ethan Absler (@Ethan_Absler_TV) October 20, 2021
No injuries have been reported and the fire was contained to the apartment complex.
Smoke was reported coming from the bottom floor of the complex.
The fire has been put out and there is no immediate danger to residents of the area.
KOMU 8 will update this story when more information is released.