COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department responded to and extinguished a fire at an apartment complex on Towne Drive in Columbia Wednesday morning.

A KOMU 8 reporter on the scene said crews are still investigating the cause of the fire. The extent of the damage to the complex is unclear at the moment.

No injuries have been reported and the fire was contained to the apartment complex.

Smoke was reported coming from the bottom floor of the complex.

The fire has been put out and there is no immediate danger to residents of the area.

KOMU 8 will update this story when more information is released.

