Crews respond to commercial structure fire at Centralia meat plant

CENTRALIA - Crews from Boone County Fire and the city of Columbia responded to a fire at Cargill Meat Solutions Inc. in Centralia.
The crews arrived at the scene within 10 minutes after they received a dispatch call at approximately 11 p.m. about a commercial structure fire.
Chuck Leake, Boone County Fire's Assistant Fire Chief, said the fire came from dryers in the basement of the plant.
"First units arrived on the scene found smoke coming from the fifth and sixth floors," Leake said.
He also said part of the building acted as a chimney for the smoke to travel up the building.
All plant workers evacuated the building, and no one was injured. Leake said the fire is completely extinguished.
According to fire officials, there were 30 firefighters on the scene, as well as a ladder truck from the city of Columbia. Leake said Centralia firefighters were the first on the scene, followed by stations from across the northern part of the county.
The Columbia Fire Department provided an aerial device to safely reach the upper-level floors.
Leake said investigators are continuing to work on determining the cause of the fire, however, he said they're speculating it was caused by dryers in the basement of the facility.
The fire investigators worked with the facility management to provide a damage assessment. After finding the fire began in the basement, they said it traveled up the building and reached the insulation at the top, burning through.
Leake also said investigators told him there are significant damages to the pipe systems and wiring. They estimate the cost of repairs for the insulation and other equipment to be around $1.5 million.