COLUMBIA - Boone County Joint Commissions reported a crash on Highway 63 northbound near New Haven Road Friday evening.
A KOMU 8 News crew at the scene reported multiple ambulances, police officers, and fire trucks.
First responders responding to a crash off Highway 63 @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/52eu7wJOxl— Madison Steward (@madisonsTV) September 17, 2022
Columbia Fire Department Captain Ryan Adams said when crews arrived at the scene, they found one person who had already self-extricated. But a second patient was still inside the car.
“Units arrived on scene quickly, we were able to use our tools to quickly extricate the patient that was still in the vehicle, and then get them packaged for transport,” he said.
Adams said both patients were transported to local hospitals with moderate injuries.
The fire captain also added no other vehicles were involved in the incident.