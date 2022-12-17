JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to a structure fire Saturday night in the 400 block of Lafayette St.
Crews found flames bursting out of a first-floor window when they arrived at the scene at 7:44 p.m. According to a news release, officials controlled the fire within minutes.
JCFD reports an investigation revealed the fire started in the kitchen due to unattended cooking on the stove.
The news release stated two adults and two children lived inside the house, and the American Red Cross is assisting the family.
The release also said crews managed to help five dogs escape the flames; however, one dog died.
JCFD reminded homeowners, in the release, to not leave the room while cooking.