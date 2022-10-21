COLUMBIA - Columbia Fire responded to a fire near Gray Oak and Green Meadows.
Assistant Fire Chief Clayton Farr Jr. said crews got the initial call around 3:30 p.m. When crews arrived, they found smoke and fire in a wooded area.
Columbia Fire crews working very large natural cover fire on south side near Gray Oak & Green Meadows. There is substantial smoke in the area.— Columbia_Fire (@Columbia_Fire) October 21, 2022
Media briefing on Gray Oak at 6:35 p.m. pic.twitter.com/fHIgyO4kuC
Farr Jr. said the fire was spreading fast, so additional crews had to respond to the scene.
The fire produced a lot of smoke, which you can see on this drone video KOMU 8 News captured.
About 35 acres of grass and brush burned. Some trees were also damaged.
Farr Jr. said nobody was hurt, and the fire didn't damage any homes.
It was under control by 7 p.m., Friday evening.