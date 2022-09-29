BOONVILLE - A semi-truck flipped over causing a slowdown in traffic on I-70, while it was traveling westbound near the Boonville Main Street exit, Thursday evening.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded at 6:43 p.m. Thursday after receiving a call a semi-truck drifted to the left side of the road, overcorrected, and flipped over. The overturned truck blocked both lanes of traffic.

No injuries were reported, and according to MSHP Corporal Andrew Lawman, no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

I-70 Towing & Recovery was on the scene at 7:20. The towing company opened both lanes at 7:34 p.m.

Crews left the truck sitting in the median traffic is moving fine.

MSHP said the truck damaged several feet of cable barrier during the crash.

