BOONE COUNTY − Boone County Fire crews are responding to a structure fire in northern Boone County.
The fire is just south of Harrisburg, in the 7800 block of West Highway 124. Reports about the fire came in just around 5:45 p.m., according to an online dispatch log.
A Boone County fireman said it was a shed made from metal.
Here’s a better view of that barn. Crews still working to handle the situation. We saw flames just a few minutes ago, but firefighters are spraying the area down. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/3anA4rtiyn— Avery Everett (@AveryEverettTV) September 23, 2022
There are about 12 Boone County Fire Protection District responding.
