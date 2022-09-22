BOONE COUNTY − Boone County Fire crews are responding to a structure fire in northern Boone County.

The fire is just south of Harrisburg, in the 7800 block of West Highway 124. Reports about the fire came in just around 5:45 p.m., according to an online dispatch log.

A Boone County fireman said it was a shed made from metal.

There are about 12 Boone County Fire Protection District responding.

KOMU 8 has a reporter at the scene and will provide updates as details are released.

