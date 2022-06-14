BOONE COUNTY - A tractor trailer fire on Interstate 70 westbound caused the closure of the Highway BB/Rocheport exit Tuesday morning.
The Boone County Fire Protection District said there were no injuries and no other vehicles were involved.
The ramp has been reopened.— MoDOT Central District (@MoDOT_Central) June 14, 2022
The FedEx driver unhooked the rear trailer, pulled forward and unhooked the trailer on fire. The driver was able to get the tractor away.
The fire was put out shortly after. The ramp reopened around 7:55 a.m.