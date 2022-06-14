Crews respond to tractor trailer fire on I70 westbound in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY - A tractor trailer fire on I70 Westbound caused the closure of the Hwy. BB/Rocheport exit Tuesday morning.
The Boone County Fire Protection District said there were no injuries and no other vehicles were involved.
The FedEx driver unhooked the rear trailer, pulled forward and unhooked the trailer on fire. The driver was able to get the tractor away.
The fire is knocked down and there are no traffic issues but the exit is currently closed.
This is a developing story and will be updated with further information.