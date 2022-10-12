COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department responded to two separate calls of shots fired early this morning.
At approximately 5 a.m., officers were dispatched to 5014 Clark Lane on reports that two to three gunshots were fired. According to the calls, the shots were fired out of an unidentified van.
One caller told police they had seen the gun being fired out of the van. Another caller heard the gunshots, but did not see a physical gun.
Officers arrived on the scene but were unable to trace any physical evidence of the gunshots.
The officers left the scene around 5:30 a.m.