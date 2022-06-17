AUDRAIN COUNTY - Ameren Missouri crews have started restoring power near Mexico after more than 1,200 people without power early Friday morning.
As of 11:45 a.m., power had been restored to most customers. Ameren told KOMU 8 News the outages were a result of the strong weather system that moved through the area early Friday morning.
Mexico Public Safety Department (MPSD) said there was wno electricity in parts of the east central area of town, and numerous trees limbs and utility lines are down.
The traffic signals at Liberty and Agricultural and Monroe and Western are not working, according to MPSD. The railroad crossing arms at the Morris Street crossing are also down.
The Missouri Department of Transportation and Kansas City Southern are aware and working on fixing the signals and crossing arms.
MPSD said three utility poles were broken on Calhoun Street near Bolivar, in the area of the ADM plant and a residential power line was pulled down by a limb on Singleton.
Residents should avoid the crossing, as the tracks are still being used, and use caution through town.
For the latest information on the outages, check out Ameren's map.