COOPER COUNTY - U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service crews have started a controlled burn in Wooldridge to help prevent further fire spread.
Boone County Joint Communications warned the controlled burn is producing smoke in west Boone County.
It's the same area where over 3,000 acres were burned and approximately 23 structures were destroyed or heavily damaged Saturday. Fire officials said a combine ignited a field it was harvesting.
Flames spread quickly due to high wind speeds and low humidity, and moved into land belonging to the Big Muddy Fish and Wildlife Refuge. It also shut down both directions of Interstate 70 Saturday night.
Ten families have been displaced as a result of the fire. There have been no emergency service injuries and one civilian injury, which is believed to be non-life-threatening.
Over 50 fire departments from across the state responded to the fire Saturday.