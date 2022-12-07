COLUMBIA - The next step of the city of Columbia's Forum Boulevard project is starting this week. A team of surveyors will be along Forum Boulevard to look for potential roadway improvements.
These surveys are expected to take up to three months and will be conducted by a drone and crews on the ground. The drone will be used to collect high resolution aerial pictures.
"We’ll use those photos then to identify pavement striping," said Cory Bergthold, the vice president of operations for Engineering Surveys & Services (ES&S), a consulting company working on the project for the city of Columbia.
"We can also pick up pavement conditions. We’ll also use those high resolution aerial photos to develop a 3D model of the roadway corridor," Bergthold said.
The focus areas of the ES&S surveys are along Forum Boulevard between Chapel Hill Road and Woodrail Avenue, and where Forum approaches Stadium. This is where the surveyors could be periodically for the next three months.
The purpose of these surveys is to find the best way to improve safety and traffic flow on Forum.
“There’s always the rear-end crashes and distracted driving causes issues," Ben Ross, vice president of engineering at ES&S, said. "We are trying to glean from the reports what is the cause of the issue. So, those are things we are going to look at and try to address in our design if we can.”
ES&S recently put up cameras for two days on Forum Boulevard for a traffic study. It found 20,000 vehicles traveled north on Forum between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m., and 16,000 vehicles traveled south during those hours on a typical day.
According to ES&S, 20,000 vehicles per day makes the north end of Forum one of the busiest roads in Columbia. Ross said for comparison, ES&S counts have about 27,000 vehicles on Stadium Boulevard.
Originally ES&S was supposed to start the surveys on Monday, but that date got pushed back to Thursday.