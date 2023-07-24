COLE COUNTY − Members of Cole County Public Works and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources are working to contain a diesel fuel leak in Jefferson City.
On Monday morning, the Missouri DNR was notified by Lincoln University staff of a fuel odor and a "pink and rainbow sheen" appearing in a creek on LU's Alan T. Busby Farm, located on Goller Road, according to a news release from Cole County Public Works.
DNR found the sheen was a red-dyed, off-road diesel fuel coming from a fuel tank on Cole County Public Works' property, just across U.S. Highway 54 from the farm.
Public Works said it's working with the DNR to contain and dam the affected areas to minimalize any further contamination "as quickly as possible."
An environmental restoration and disposal company will be on site to clean up the remaining fuel and restore the area, the release said.