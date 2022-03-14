COLUMBIA − A Columbia Fire crew is currently on scene of a house fire in east Columbia.
BREAKING:Crews responding to house fire in East Columbia in a neighborhood off Clark Ln.@KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/aIYNUs7VFs— Chase (@ChaseMatteson) March 14, 2022
Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the home, located in 5300 block of Godas Circle. Eight units responded around 1:30 p.m., according to CFD Cap. Tracy Gray.
Gray said crews were still working to put out the hot spots. He said the fire started in the basement and spread upstairs. Crews first started an aggressive attack in the basement, but a second hose line was deployed into the second level of the home.
WATCH:@Columbia_Fire Safety Officer and Captain, Tracy Gray, shares the latest update on the Godas Circle house fire.Crews responded within 3 minutes.@KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/EHFZ5cownQ— Chase (@ChaseMatteson) March 14, 2022
No injuries were reported. An initial report said animals were inside the home, but it turned out to be a chicken coop in the backyard.
A cause of the fire has not yet been determined. The State Fire Marshal was at the scene to investigate.
KOMU 8 will provide updates as they are released.