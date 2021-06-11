COOPER COUNTY - Cooper County fire teams are working to put out a house fire at a family-owned farm in New Lebanon, off of Highway A.
Fire trucks are still arriving to the scene, and water is also being transported to continue battling the flames, according to a KOMU 8 reporter at the scene.
No injuries have been reported, according to officers at the scene.
I’m here in New Lebanon where a house fire has broken out. No injuries were found, according to police officers I spoke to. pic.twitter.com/QcVeYrTtIN— Nick Catlin (@CatlinNick) June 11, 2021
The KOMU 8 reporter spoke to a few family members who explained the farm has been in the family for generations.
This story is breaking and will be updated.