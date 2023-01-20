JEFFERSON CITY - CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for any information about an armed robbery Thursday morning in Jefferson City.
At 8:59 a.m., Jefferson City Communications Center received a call about a robbery at River Region Credit Union, located on W. Truman Boulevard.
The male suspect showed his handgun and demanded money, according to a news release from the Jefferson City Police Department. Employees followed the order, giving the suspect an undisclosed amount of money before he left.
According to the release, no employees were injured during the robbery.
Currently, JCPD has not released a description of the suspect.
Both JCPD and the FBI are investigating the robbery. Any information regarding this investigation can be given by calling the JCPD at (573)-634-6400, Crimestoppers 659-TIPS (8477) or at jeffcitycrimestoppers.com.