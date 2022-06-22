CROCKER - The Crocker R-II School District said it has canceled the remaining two days of summer schools as the investigation into a threat continues.
The district evacuated students Wednesday morning due to the threat. It said due to the nature of the investigation, the district cannot share any additional information of the threat.
"This is being done out of abundance of caution as it seems to be the best action to ensure the safety of our students and staff," the district said.
Crocker High School posted on its Facebook page at 9:25 a.m. Wednesday and said the district was in a red lock down.
The high school said all students and staff were safely indoors, and local law enforcement was on site. Summer school then released at 11 a.m. due to the threat, and all open gyms were canceled for the evening.
Parents were allowed to pick up students, and buses were taking students home. Law enforcement stayed at the scene "out of an abundance of caution," the Facebook post said.
The district is continuing to work closely with law enforcement as they conduct their investigation. According to a press release from the district, due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, the district is unable to share any additional information at this time.