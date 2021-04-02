MID-MISSOURI – MoDOT workers will work on various culverts and shoulders located on different roads in Audrain, Monroe, and Macon county within the next couple weeks. Drivers may need to adjust their routes, depending on how they usually commute.
Dates and locations for the roadwork are as follows:
Calloway County Route PP - On April 7, work will begin on replacing 11 culvert pipes on Route PP between Route 94 and Route BB. Work on the pipes will occur on April 7, 8 and the following week on April 12 through April 14 fro 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
Audrain County Route O – On April 6, work will be completed between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. that day with the road being closed from Audrain County Route J to CRD 364 for a culvert replacement.
Macon County U.S. Route 36 – On April 6, work will be completed between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. and road will be down to one lane from the Chariton River bridge to Fireworks Avenue. There will also be a 16 feet width restriction in place for the shoulder work.
Monroe County Route O – On April 7, work will be completed between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. The road will be closed from CRD 492 to Monroe County Route D for a culvert replacement just north of the Audrain County line.
Macon County Route Z – On April 12, work will be completed between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. The road will be closed from Arizona St. to Bugle Ave. for a culvert replacement.
Macon County Route Z – On both April 13 and 14, work will be completed between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Road will be closed from Macon County Route V V to Anchor Ave. for a culvert replacement.
Macon County Route V V – On both April 15 and 16, work will be completed between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. The road will be closed from Artic Road to Beaver St. for a culvert replacement.
During these closures, motorists must find alternate routes while work is occurring. For more information on area roadwork, visit https://www.modot.org/northeast or call the customer service number 1-888 ASK MoDOT (275-6636).
MoDot asks that drivers drive slowly through work zones and eliminate distractions by not using their cellphone. Additional work zones can be found online at MoDOT’s website.